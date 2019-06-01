SRC sues to recover MPs’ allowances

Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) has filed a case to stop further implementation of house allowances of legislators they allegedly awarded themselves.

Through lawyer Peter Wanyama, the commission is seeking an order directing the Clerks of the Senate and National Assembly to recover from the MPs’ salaries any allowance paid pursuant to the unconstitutional allocation.

The 416 MPs recently awarded themselves a Sh250,000 monthly housing allowance each backdated to October 2018.

“An order be issued directing the Clerk of the Senate and the Clerk of the National Assembly to recover from the salaries and allowances to be paid Members of Parliament (MPs) – any house allowance paid to the MPs to date outside the Constitutional,” says the commission.

SRC further claims that Parliament misinterpreted the housing benefit extended to President, Deputy President, Speakers of the National Assembly and Senate, the Chief Justice, Deputy Chief Justice, Governors and their deputies, and Speakers of County Assemblies.

“The decision of the Parliamentary Service Commission to set and pay MPs a house allowance is antithetical to the rule of law,” says SRC.

The new allowances are said to cost an additional Sh99,500,000 per month while the annual cost stands at Sh1.194 billion.

In the application, the commission also wants the court to hold personally responsible members of the PSC and its secretary Jeremiah Nyegenye for the illegal payments.