Speed up probe on MCA killing, say Marakwet leaders

Winstone Chiseremi @Wchiseremi

Elgeyo Marakwet leaders have called for speedy probe and arrest of those behind the killing of former Kabyego MCA Benson Kiptire.

Led by area Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and Governor Alex Tolgos, the leaders claimed Kiptire’s killing was linked to spate of cattle rustling that have rocked the county.

Their calls came as Kiptire’s wife, Purity, revealed the MCA pleaded with his abductors to tell them why he was being arrested. She said her husband’s plea to the abductors fell on deaf ears as they allegedly directed him to close his shop and board a waiting vehicle.

Kiptire was allegedly abducted at his shop in Eldoret town on Friday by people posing as police officers. His body was later found dumped in Kamatira forest in West Pokot county on Saturday.

Murkomen asked the government to use resources at its disposal to bring to book the perpetrators for the sake of peace among the warring communities in the region.

Tolgos accused the government of laxity in probing the killing. He said it was unfortunate for the government to link the killing to cattle rustling saying the deceased has never been arrested over the menace.

West Pokot county Police Commander Jackson Tumwet said that police have already launched investigations into the killing of the MCA.

He asked political leaders to stop speculating over the killing and allow the investigative agencies to do their work.