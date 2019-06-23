NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

Speed up probe on MCA killing, say Marakwet leaders

Winstone Chiseremi June 24, 2019
2,530 Less than a minute
Senate Leader of Majority Kipchumba Murkomen.

Winstone Chiseremi @Wchiseremi

Elgeyo Marakwet leaders have called for speedy probe and  arrest of those behind the killing of former Kabyego  MCA Benson Kiptire.

Led by area Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and Governor Alex Tolgos, the leaders claimed Kiptire’s killing was linked to spate of cattle rustling  that have rocked the county.

Their calls came as Kiptire’s wife, Purity, revealed the MCA pleaded with his abductors to tell them why he was being arrested. She said her husband’s  plea to the abductors  fell on deaf ears as they allegedly directed him to close his shop and board a waiting vehicle.

Kiptire was allegedly abducted at his shop in Eldoret town  on Friday by people posing as police officers. His body was later found dumped in Kamatira forest in West Pokot county on Saturday.

Murkomen asked the government to use resources at its disposal to bring to book the perpetrators for the sake of peace among the warring communities in the region.

Tolgos accused the government of laxity in probing the killing. He said it was unfortunate for the government to  link the killing to cattle rustling saying  the deceased has never been arrested over the menace.

West Pokot county Police Commander Jackson Tumwet said that police have already launched investigations into the killing of the MCA.

He asked political leaders to stop speculating over the killing  and allow the investigative agencies to do their work.

Show More

Related Articles

June 24, 2019
2,597

Politicians defy Uhuru order on early campaigns

June 24, 2019
2,466

Team depth put to question as AAG squad is selected

June 24, 2019
2,485

Handball league action paves way for Super Cup at Nyayo

June 24, 2019
2,512

You’ll pay MPs Sh5m to enjoy Afcon in Egypt