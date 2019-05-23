South Sudan hails China’s support to health sector

JUBA,

South Sudan’s vice president James Wani Igga on Wednesday hailed China’s contribution to the health sector in the east African country.

Igga said Beijing has provided medical equipment, capacity building to health workers and financial aid to improve South Sudan’s health infrastructure.

The deputy president made the remarks on Wednesday during a visit to the China-aided project for the expansion and modernization of South Sudan’s main public health facility, the Juba Teaching Hospital, which is expected to be completed by September.

Riek Gai Kok, South Sudan’s health minister, said the China-aided Kiir Mayardit Women’s Hospital in the central town of Rumbek will also be complete next month. He hailed the medical collaboration Juba and Beijing have had since 2011.

Hua Ning, Chinese Ambassador to South Sudan promised to channel more development support to South Sudan because of the prevailing peace.

“We hope that as peace finally comes to South Sudan, we will have more hospitals for the people of South Sudan,” Hua said.

South Sudan is already benefiting from a grant of about 33 million U.S. dollars provided by the Chinese government in 2013 to modernize and expand health facilities in the country that has greatly improved health care across South Sudan. (Xinhua)