Sossion tells Magoha to resign over alleged incompetence

Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) secretary general Wilson Sossion has asked Education Cabinet secretary George Magoha to resign for allegedly sleeping on the job.

Sossion accused Magoha of incompetence and chest–thumping, and claimed Classes Four, Five and Six learners are yet to be issued with textbooks across the country.

He attributed the same to the centralisation of textbooks distribution, saying the policy— in which books are distributed by the Education ministry—was not well thought out by the government.

Speaking at Furaha Worship Centre during Knut Kiambu East branch annual general meeting at the weekend, he alleged that the ministry’s Jogoo House headquarters is a centre of mega corruption.

Sossion also accused the CS of forcing the implementation of the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) without public participation.

“CBC is a well calculated move to kill public schools and pave ways for private schools to flourish. It is unconstitutional and unprofessional,” he said.