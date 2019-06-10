Sossion faulted for opposing association

Bernard Gitau @benagitau

Kenya Women Teachers Association (Kewota) has accused Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) secretary general Wilson Sossion of naivety for opposing the women’s body.

Speaking to People Daily, Kewota chairperson Dorothy Muthoni said the association’s objective is to address the society’s decaying moral fabric. “The Constitution allows people to form and join associations for various reasons,” she said.

Expel members

“He (Sossion) should stop propagating propaganda against Kewota. We have a clear vision of making women agents of change from grassroots level,” she added.

Muthoni said Kewota targets women teachers in primary and secondary schools, Early Childhood Development Education tutors and those in institutions of higher learning.

She said teachers spend more time with children and are in a position to bring up morally upright pupils from a tender age.

It is reported that Knut National Executive Council and National Advisory Council last week passed a resolution to expel all women members, who will join Kewota.