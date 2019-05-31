Sonko vows to protect locals from evictions

Mercy Salisi @PeopleDailyKe

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has said he will not allow city tycoons to oppress the poor by evicting them from their land.

Sonko said President Uhuru Kenyatta has issued a directive to stop demolitions and eviction of residents from their lands in the city.

The governor vowed to ensure the directive is adhered to, adding that the exercises most times become violent and fatal. He spoke on Wednesday when he hosted Muslim faithful at City Hall for Iftar (breaking of the fast).

Sonko said the evictions mostly target the vulnerable members of the community. “I will be the first to die before you are evicted,” he assured Nairobi residents. Jamia Mosque Imam Mohamed Swalihu lauded Sonko for his efforts to defend the vulnerable.

“We are ready to support you. You have transformed Nairobi, this is why you resonate well with the poor and the vulnerable,” said Swalihu.