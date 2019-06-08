Sonko urges youth to shun crime

Mercy Salisi

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has appealed to the youth to shun criminal gangs in the city. He said he is ready to help them transform their lives from petty crimes, which he termed a dangerous way of life.

Speaking to youths in Dandora when he made an impromptu visit, Sonko said he sympathises with such youths, because “I was once in those shoes”.

The governor said he has helped more than 50 gang members reform, and are now engaged in the various projects undertaken by the county government, including the Ng’arisha Jiji initiative and Nairobi River clean-up. “We are doing this so we can eradicate crime,” said Sonko.