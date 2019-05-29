Sonko in court to stop eviction

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko wants orders obtained by city businessman Patrick Nderitu over Sh100 million disputed piece of land in Buru Buru, Nairobi set aside.

Through lawyer Harrison Kinyanjui, Sonko filed an urgent application following last weekend’s demolitions at Glad Tidings Crusade Ministry in Buru Buru.

But senior resident magistrate Emmanuel Wanjala declined to set aside the orders but certified the matter as urgent and enjoined the county government of Nairobi and a trustee named Joan Ocholla as interested parties.

She further directed the county government to serve Nderitu before the hearing of the application today at 2.30pm.

There was a scuffle on Saturday at the Glad Tidings Crusade Ministry when a group of people armed with machetes and other crude weapons demolished the church while pupils were learning.

They reportedly said they were effecting a court order. There was more chaos when Sonko arrived at the scene and confronted the demolition squad.

Documents filed by Sonko indicate there was no consent or rates clearance certificate sought or obtained from the county government for the transfer of the property to Landmark International Proprietors Limited.

“From our records the suit property is in fact in the name of the church Glad Tidings Crusade Ministry,” the court documents read.