Somalia, AU begin audit of firms operating in airport to boost security

The African Union mission in Somalia (AMISOM) and the government has started a physical audit of companies and organizations operating within the Aden Abdulle International Airport protected area to enhance security.

The audit, targeting firms and organizations contracted by the UN and AMISOM, is aimed at ensuring the private entities operate within the laws of the country, said Dahir Salat, audit team leader who is also the senior operations advisor to the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

“The Somali government is conducting the audit for accountability and transparency purposes and to make sure that every company is operating within the laws of the country,” Salat said according to a statement issued by the AU mission in Mogadishu.

Salat said the audit exercise will be conducted every three months to ensure the government keeps an up-to-date database of all entities operating within the airport’s protected area also referred to as the green zone.

The inspection involves verification of land lease agreements, tax records, vehicles owned, number of workers and waste disposal mechanisms among others.

“Our objectives are simply to get the list and number of companies that are (operating) here and to make sure that every company (operates) within the framework of the regulations and the laws of this country,” he added. (Xinhua)