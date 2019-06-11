Sleuths pursuing leads in Homa Bay CEC murder

Dickens Wasonga @PeopleDailyKe

Police have questioned five people over the killing of Homa Bay Transport county executive nominee Donny Opar as postmortem revealed yesterday that he died of excessive bleeding.

Government pathologist Dr Dickson Mchana told journalists that Opar died after the bullet to his chest, fired at close range, caused excessive bleeding.

He said a comprehensive report had been compiled and will be handed over to the police investigating the murder.

Opar, who was appointed by Governor Cyprian Awiti to head the Transport and Infrastructure docket two months ago, was shot dead on Friday night by assailants believed to have been trailing him in Kendu Bay town. Opar was to be sworn in tomorrow after the Homa Bay County Assembly approved his nomination.

By yesterday, police had questioned the five but no arrests have been made. A source who spoke on condition of anonymity said the detectives were pursuing three leads to unravel the motive of the murder.

“The shooting could be linked to his recent appointment although it can also be politically motivated or business rivalry,” the source said.

The police source further stated that detectives were retracing Opar’s last movements before the fatal shooting.

On the fateful day, Opar was with his nephew identified by the police as Samuel Otieno, who doubled up as his aide. Others present at the time of the shooting included his driver, bodyguard, the petrol station security guard and two attendants.

Last week, Opar had raised concern over his security saying some individuals had been trailing him with a motorbike. He added that strangers had also been spotted at his home in Karachuonyo.

Homa Bay county police commander Esther Seroney said the five people being interrogated are expected to provide police with crucial leads to help apprehend the assailants.

Awiti led leaders to condone the killing and called on the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti to send a team of homicide detectives from Nairobi to investigate the murder.