Slain Kitui youth leadersuspects fit to stand trial

Four suspects charged with the death of Kitui youth leader Benjamin Kinyali Muema in April are fit to stand trial after undergoing medical assessment at Mathari Mental Hospital in Nairobi.

Appearing before Kitui judge Rose Ombata on Thursday, the four Joshua Mutunga, a nurse at Kitui County Referral Hospital, Kitumbi Munyoki, Mutua Muasya and Koki Kimanzi however did not take plea and will do so next week, Wednesday.

The four are accused of killing of Muema, a youth leader popularly known as BMK whose partly burnt body was found in a thicket near Kavou stream in Kwa Vonza, 25km from Kitui town.