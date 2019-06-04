Six teenagers arraigned over pupil’s brutal killing

The rise in juvenile delinquency in the country came to the fore yesterday after six teenagers were arraigned for kidnapping and brutally killing a nine-year-old boy in Kakamega on Saturday.

Kakamega resident magistrate Noelyn Ekee granted police 14 days to detain the suspects to finalise the investigations for a murder charge.

Ishmael Shukkar, 9, was kidnapped on his way to Madrassa by strangers who later demanded a Sh50,000 ransom within 11 hours.

But the plan was exposed after one of the suspects made a call to the deceased’s mother Saida Rajab, using his mobile phone, to demand the money.

The suspects were identified in court as Shem Otuma, 18, Edward Mmasi Keya, 18, Feisan Siro, 17, Brian Midega Wafula, 16, Patrick Etemesi,16, and Lennox Khauka,16.

Track phone number

Most of the suspects are well known to the deceased’s family, and Keya was reportedly the last person seen playing with Shukkar.

Detectives launched investigations and used the phone number to track one of the suspects, Siro, before the other accomplices were also arrested. Siro is said to be a primary school dropout who lived next door to the deceased at Lutonyi estate.

A detective privy to the investigations said the suspect was easily lured to their trap after he was told to go for the ransom.

On Sunday, Siro led the police to a thicket in Shikhungula area, near Ikonyero more than three kilometres from Shukkar’s home in Lutonyi where the body was found in a ditch, partially covered with soil.

The body had a deep cut on the neck and a slit abdomen, believed to have been caused by a sharp object. It was then transferred to General Kakamega Hospital Mortuary.

Police will now conduct a DNA analysis and subject the suspects to age and mental assessment before they are taken back to court on June 26.

Security officer

Shukkar is the latest statistic of the senseless murders that have hit the county in the last two and a half months, which left both the locals and security officers puzzled.

Kakamega county police commandant Wilkister Vera said police suspect the other accomplices killed the boy and disposed his body after realising their partner in crime had been arrested.

Siro’s parents have since fled the area for fear of retaliatory attack while Florence Serete, a relative to one of the suspects, Keya, told People Daily yesterday that her nephew, whom neighbours claim was last seen playing with the minor, was framed.

“All the suspects are childhood friends but I don’t believe Keya could kill. I am asking the police to carry out thorough investigations. It is inconceivable that such young people would kill in that manner. There must be masterminds,” she said.

Masterminds

The killing had similar facets of some of the murder reported in Matungu sub-county that precipitated the deployment of security in the area including the paramilitary GSU.

Detectives are investigating to establish the motive of the murder and whether it was cult killing, human sacrifice or just an extortion deal gone wrong.