Shollei eats humble pie, joins Ruto

Winstone Chiseremi @Wchiseremi

Uasin Gishu County Woman Representative Gladys Shollei has changed tune and has pledged to support Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential ambitions.

She has in the past distanced herself from the DP’s political activities. “I am behind DP’s quest to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022 because I know he is up to the task,” said Shollei (pictured).

Speaking at Kuinet in Soy constituency over the weekend, Shollei dismissed claims she had ditched Ruto’s camp.

The change of heart follows an incident in which she was heckled by a crowd in Eldoret town last month. Speaking at an athletics event then, she was categorial she would not support any of the factions in Jubilee Party, saying “I believe in development, not politics. That is why you do not see me moving around with them.”