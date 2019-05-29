Sh38b medical kit deal was fraud, say senators

Hillary Mageka @hillarymageka

Two senators yesterday described the medical equipment procured through the Managed Equipment Services (MES) at a cost of Sh38 billion as a total mess and theft.

Contributing to the motion to adopt the report on the county governments budget implementation review for financial year 2017/18, Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr (pictured) and Rose Nyamunga (Nominated) said the deal is “untidy” as the cost of the equipment had more than doubled in the last three years.

“The MES is a mess. Kitui governor wrote to the Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki saying that the cost of the equipment is Sh312 million and that they should not pay more than that,” Mutula Jr told the House.

“The National Government should not pretend to be paying more for medical equipment leasing deal,” he added maintaining that counties had unfairly paid billions of shillings.

Senators have already struck out from the budget Sh6.2 billion allocated to the programme putting in limbo the seven-year deal with the counties.

The fate of the controversial project now lies with a jointeight-member committee of Senate and National Assembly selected by Speakers of both Houses to unlock the impasse over the passage of Division of Revenue Bill, 2019.

The Council of Governors (CoG) has already poured cold water on the programme saying: “We have never seen the contracts.”

“The MES experience has shown that not all counties received all the equipment yet all the counties are paying amounts annually,” the CoG through its chairman Wycliffe Oparanya said in its advisory letter to the National Treasury in April.

However, Mutula Jr has questioned why the Controller of Budget keeps on approving the payment of equipment that has registered more than 100 per cent increase in the allocation.

According to the Senator, there is no note in the report by the budget boss as to what he called the “Afya Gate” scandal, which is theft in the Ministry of Health for the leasing of medical equipment.

“We are talking of about Sh3.8 billion for the first year; Sh4.5 billion the second year; Sh6.1 billion for the third year, and Sh9.4 billion for the fourth year,” he said adding that the variation of more than 100 per cent by the National government on behalf of counties is already a violation of the Constitution.

Nyamunga said the whole arrangement was signed against the will of majority of governors. “Why were the governors not for it? Why did anybody not listen?” she asked, revealing that Cabinet secretary for Health has never provided adequate answers despite prodding from the Senate.

“It was supposed to be one consolidated amount of money which should have been distributed among the 47 counties. It was very clear how much money would have been paid at the end of it,” the senator claimed.