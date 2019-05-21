Sh10b to improve water supply

DPPS @PeopleDailyKe

Four counties at the Coast yesterday signed a Sh10.7 billion agreement that seeks to improve water supply and sanitation in the region.

Kwale, Taita Taveta, Mombasa and Kilifi will benefit from the World Bank-funded project referred to as the Counties Participation Agreements.

Speaking during the signing ceremony at his Karen residence, Deputy President William Ruto said the project will be carried out through investment in water and sanitation infrastructure.

“The initiative will also strengthen institutional capacity of water companies in the counties,” he said.

Present during the signing of the pact were governors Granton Samboja (Taita Taveta), Salim Mvurya (Kwale), Amason Kingi (Kilifi), Water Cabinet secretary Simon Chelugui and the counties executive committee members.

Three-year project

“Taita Taveta and Kwale will receive Sh2.5 billion each, Mombasa Sh3 billion while Kilifi will get Sh2.7 billion,” said the Deputy President.

He said the devolved units will implement county-specific activities, mainly on sanitation, while water companies will implement the large infrastructure.

“Residents of the coastal counties will benefit from much more regular supply of water and from improved waste water collection and treatment services,” he added.

Chelugui said the three-year project will be implemented based on respective counties’ priorities.

The CS said counties will be supported by the national government and the World Bank in the implementation and monitoring of the projects to ensure value for money.

World Bank Representative Pascaline Ndung’u said they would intensify their partnership with Kenya in the implementation of water and sanitation services in counties.