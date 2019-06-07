Senators want syllabus rollout delayed

Hillary Mageka @hillarymageka

Senators have turned the heat on Education Cabinet secretary Prof George Magoha accusing him of exhibiting dictatorial tendencies in the rollout of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

The lawmakers want the rollout of the curriculum delayed to allow consultation among key stakeholders. Sam Ongeri, Margaret Kamar, Mutula Kilonzo Jr, Samson Cherargei, Judith Pareno claimed the curriculum is being rushed, a position they said was held by former CS Amina Mohammed.

They alleged some elements of the CBC, are unrealistic and a fallacy to the children of Kenya.

“They have interdicted teachers who supposed to deliver the new curriculum, they are simply using force to deliver the programme,” claimed Cherargei.



He wants Magoha summoned to shed light on the new curriculum, which has been opposed by the Kenya National Union of Teachers.

Kamar urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to intervene saying the new curriculum has numerous grey areas. She added the 8-4-4 system, that has been in operation for the last 25 years, was never rushed as it is being done in CBC.

“We are creating doubt about our own programme not only for ourselves but also for the external world, we must get it right,” Kamar, who is also the Senate Education committee vice chairperson, insisted.

“We must come up with what is acceptable internally and externally and we must satisfy ourselves that this programme is useful,” she added insisting that the former education system had been embraced globally.

“When we change our curriculum, we must ask ourselves what exactly do we want to change and what will be its effects,” Kamar said, alleging that CBC is changing the methodology of teaching. “We should not change the content or infrastructure.”

she advised.

Mutula blamed Deputy President William Ruto for not speaking on the CBC saying he should have at least offered leadership as he always does in other issues of national importance.

If all of us are products of 8-4-4 system, he said, the rollout should be given some time and consultations among stakeholders done.

“When you interdict teachers, are you going to bring mechanics to teach our children,” Mutula posed.

Ongeri claimed teachers and ministry officials are not well versed with the new curriculum.

“Teachers, who are supposed to deliver the programme are in limbo,” he alleged.

Senator Ongeri held teachers are not prepared for the exercise adding learning materials are inadequate.

“In fact, we are exposing our children to dangerous trends,” he held.

He said in some schools, facilities were wanting.

