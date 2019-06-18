Senators want role of deputy governors defined

Hillary Mageka @hillarymageka

Senators are proposing a law review to beef up the role of deputy governors amid reports some governors are alienating their deputies ahead of 2022 elections.

Senators Cleophas Malala (Kakamega), Ledama Ole Kina (Narok) and Samson Cherargei (Nandi) want County Governments Act, 2012, amended to define and assign specific responsibilities to a deputy governor as opposed to just a general overview.

In a situation where a county operates without a substantive deputy governor, the lawmakers held that the share of allocation from the National Treasury should be withheld until the law is adhered to.

Malala said deputy governors only go to their offices “to drink tea and represent their governors in funerals” and other ceremonies.

“We should be proposing measures in which we can discipline counties such as Nairobi where the governor even walks in the precincts of this Parliament with impunity, trying to interpret the law otherwise,” he said.

“Nairobi City County is setting a bad precedent of transacting business with an incomplete Cabinet,” he added.

As is, the Constitution does not have clear stipulations about the role and functions of a deputy governor only stating that they should deputise for the Governor in executing the governor’s functions.

They were reacting to a petition by residents of West Pokot County concerning the continued absence of their Deputy Governor Nicholas Atudonyang.

Ole Kina said they need to separate governors and their deputies saying West Pokot’s John Lonyangapuo told the County Public Accounts and Investments Committee he had given Atudonyang permission to be out of the country.

“We need to determine if an elected official can be considered an employee of the governor,” he said.