Senators protest ‘illegal’ arrest of Malala, Gikaria

Senators want Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i and Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai summoned to explain the indiscriminate arrest and detention of Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala.

At the same time, the lawmakers have protested the arrest and incarceration of Nakuru Town MP David Gikaria after an altercation with police on Saturday. Speaking at the Senate yesterday, they asked the police to respect the rule of law and act within the law.

Malala was among four politicians arrested and questioned by police on Friday on the activities of criminal gangs in Matungu in Kakamega county where more than 20 people have been killed in the last one month. Others are former Sports Cabinet secretary Rashid Echesa, Matungu MP Justus Murunga and Libinus Oduor (Mayoni MCA).

The legislators accused the police of turning the criminal justice system into a lynch mob and arresting political leaders before conclusion of investigation.

They also accused the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (Ipoa) of remaining silent as police unleashed terror on innocent members of the public.

Brutality

“This House must make sure Matiang’i and Mutyambai are summoned and made to explain whether arresting innocent people is in the Constitution or other laws that we don’t know. And I think we know all the laws than them. They must come here and explain,” Kilifi Senator Stewart Madzayo said.

His sentiments were echoed by Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot, who said the two security bosses must be summoned to shed more light on the Matungu operation.

“It is not out of child play that people are arrested and before you know it, they have been released,” he said. According to Cheruiyot, Ipoa should be empowered to bring the rogue police officers to book.

Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika said the arrest and release of the politicians without any charges heralds the return of the dark Kanu days. “I stand to condemn police brutality against leaders. We can’t go down that road. There are people who behave as if they are above the law,” she said.

“Officials at the Interior Ministry are behaving as if they are above the law while their lapdogs at Directorate of Criminal Investigations are always ready to play ball,” she claimed, declaring that she is neither afraid or intimidated by the withdrawal of her security last month.

Gold scammers

Minority Whip Mutula Kilonzo Junior said Senator Malala is entitled to compensation for the three days he spent in police cells.

“We must speak about these issues. Our colleague Senator Malala is innocent, while gold scammers are out there doing TV interviews. Those individuals should be talking from the police cells,” he said.

He explained, “I keep wondering sometimes whether we are in 3rd world war. You cannot incarcerate someone for three days for anything. That is unlawful detention and he must be compensated for that. Imagine what ordinary Kenyans are going through. Women are being handcuffed by the men. This government has treated in such an unfair manner the leaders so that it can justify the arrests,”.