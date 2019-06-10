Senators plan to review revenue allocation basis

Hillary Mageka @hillarymageka

Senators are expected to meet with the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) this week to thrash out issues around the third basis for revenue sharing among county governments.

CRA is mandated by the Constitution to recommend the basis for equitable sharing of revenues between the National and County governments, and among county governments.

In his communication to the House on Thursday, Speaker Kenneth Lusaka said the report of the CRA recommendation concerning the third basis for revenue sharing among county governments for the next five years was tabled in the Senate on April 30 and committed to the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Budget.

Sharing of revenue

This report, he said, which is prepared in accordance with the provision of Article 216(1)(b) of the Constitution, forms the basis for equitable sharing of revenue raised nationally among the county governments.

“It is on this basis that the Standing Committee on Finance and Budget has organised a half-day consultative retreat with the CRA to discuss the Third Basis for Revenue Sharing among County Governments,” Lusaka told senators even as he invited them to attend the meeting.

“The retreat is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, June 12 in Nairobi,” he added.

At the retreat, Lusaka said the commission shall present the underneath logic for the third basis for revenue sharing.

“Because of this important exercise, I direct all committee chairpersons not to schedule other meetings on that day. I, therefore, invite and urge all honourable senators to plan to attend this important retreat,” said the Speaker.

The proposed third Revenue Allocation Formula, which has adopted a sector-specific funding approach has been widely criticised by the Council of Governors saying the formula goes against the spirit of devolution.

Governors and MPs from marginalises counties have opposed the proposed resource allocation formula saying their areas risk losing Sh10 billion annually if adopted by the Senate.

They termed the new formula as discriminatory insisting that it pays less attention to poverty levels and have petitioned Senate to throw it out.

However, CRA has defended the formula saying it takes into account the need to align revenue sharing to functional assignment and the criteria provided in Article 203(1) to ensure equity in the sharing of revenues.