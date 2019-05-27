NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

Senators oppose ban on used vehicle spare parts

People Daily May 27, 2019
2,439 1 minute read
Aaron Cheruiyot.

Hillary Mageka @Hillarymageka

Senators have criticised Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) recent ban on importation of used motor vehicle parts in the wake of protests from dealers.

Although Kebs has denied banning the importation of used car spare parts, the lawmakers say the ban, despite its good intentions, is ill-timed and ill-informed.

Senators Aaron Cheruiyot (Kericho), Samson Cherargei (Nandi) and their nominated colleagues Agnes Zani, Naomi Waqo and Gertrude Musuruve want Kebs management summoned to explain why they are “fighting small traders” majority being youth.

“It is unfortunate that we are always thinking about putting a stop to the livelihood of Kenyans without providing an alternative solution,”  Cheruiyot said.

“I will be more than glad to support this policy  if the Cabinet Secretary had said we have built an industry perhaps, in Nakuru, Kisumu or whichever part of the country that now has the capacity to employ 20,000 young people,” he added. His sentiments were shared by Senator Musuruve who said the ban was not well thought out and urged the government to lift it.

Zani said the number of young people committing  suicide in the country is alarming.

“If we are not careful, that number will increase because we will have increased the poverty level of our people and the frustrations that people go through in order to feed their families,” said the senator. The senators who were reacting to statement sought by Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja indicated the ban will have a negative impact on thousands of Kenyans who depend on the trade for their livelihoods.

“Their livelihoods will be grossly jeopardised. 80 per cent of motorists in our country depend on secondhand car spare parts, which are affordable,” Senator Sakaja told the House.

Show More

Related Articles

May 27, 2019
2,500

Resolve fake gold scam to safeguard Kenya-UAE ties

May 27, 2019
2,502

Senators 2022 plans play out in governors’ grilling

May 27, 2019
2,432

Weather conditions, vehicle power to play part at Rhino Charge

May 27, 2019
2,437

In form Jeruto eyes place in team for All Africa Games