Senate summons minister, PSC boss over jobs freeze

Hillary Mageka @hillarymageka

A Parliamentary team has summoned Public Service and Gender Cabinet secretary Margaret Kobia to shed light on a freeze of permanent employment of civil servants.

The Senate Committee on Labour and Social Services said yesterday it would also invite Public Service Commission (PSC) chairman Stephen Kirogo to explain what they termed as “a mischievous” policy that violates the Bill of Rights, Employment Act and the Constitution.

“We want to make sure that if this policy is implemented, it will be the best deal for our public service,” committee chair Johnson Sakaja (pictured) said.

“As a committee, we will also invite the Council of Governors (CoG), various professional bodies and trade unions to discuss rationalisation of public service,” he added.

Radical shift

Sakaja said the CS and PSC should tell the country as a matter of national concern what informed the radical policy shift.

On Tuesday, PSC announced that it would phase out the permanent and pensionable terms of employment at entry cadres and instead introduce a three-year contract for all staff joining the service.

The shift to three-year contracts in the 66,000-strong public service is intended to gradually replace the ageing workforce as well as address performance concerns.