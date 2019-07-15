Senate invites 30 governors to explain auditor’s queries

Hillary Mageka @hillarymageka

A Senate committee has invited 30 governors to respond to audit queries raised by the Auditor General.

The Senate committee on County Public Accounts and investment wants the county chiefs to explain queries raised by Auditor General Edward Ouko in 2015/16, 2016/17 and 2017/18 financial year reports.

The Senator Moses Kajwang-led committee, however, says the committee will give priority to the most current financial report.

Those summoned include Ali Roba (Mandera), Cornel Rasanga (Siaya), Cyprian Awiti (Homa Bay), Paul Chepkwony (Kericho), Alex Tolgos (Elgeyo Marakwet), Samuel Tunai (Narok), Sospeter Ojaamong’ (Busia), Hassan Joho (Mombasa), Moses Kasaine (Samburu), Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega), Alfred Mutua (Machakos), Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni) Patrick Khaemba (Trans Nzoia) and John Nyagarama (Nyamira)

Others are Joseph ole Lenku (Kajiado), Muthomi Njuki (Tharaka Nithi), Ali Korane (Garissa), Abdi Mahamud (Wajir), Mohamud Ali (Marsabit), Anyang’ Nyong’o (Kisumu), Lee Kinyanjui (Nakuru), Stephen Sang (Nandi), Wilbur Otichillo (Vihiga), Kahiga Mutahi (Nyeri), Ndiritu Muriithi (Laikipia) and Charity Ngilu (Kitui).