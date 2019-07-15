NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

Senate invites 30 governors to explain auditor’s queries

People Daily July 16, 2019
2,524 Less than a minute
Senate Committee on County Public Accounts and investment chair Moses Kajwang’. Photo/FILE

Hillary Mageka @hillarymageka

A Senate committee has invited 30 governors to respond to audit queries raised by the Auditor General.

The Senate committee on County Public Accounts and investment  wants the county chiefs to explain queries raised by Auditor General Edward Ouko in 2015/16, 2016/17 and 2017/18 financial year reports.

The Senator Moses Kajwang-led committee, however, says the committee will give priority to the most current financial report.

Those summoned include Ali Roba (Mandera), Cornel Rasanga (Siaya), Cyprian Awiti (Homa Bay), Paul Chepkwony (Kericho), Alex Tolgos (Elgeyo Marakwet), Samuel Tunai (Narok), Sospeter Ojaamong’ (Busia), Hassan Joho (Mombasa), Moses Kasaine (Samburu), Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega), Alfred Mutua (Machakos), Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni) Patrick Khaemba (Trans Nzoia) and John Nyagarama (Nyamira)

Others are Joseph ole Lenku (Kajiado), Muthomi Njuki (Tharaka Nithi), Ali Korane (Garissa), Abdi Mahamud (Wajir), Mohamud Ali (Marsabit), Anyang’ Nyong’o (Kisumu), Lee Kinyanjui (Nakuru), Stephen Sang (Nandi), Wilbur Otichillo (Vihiga), Kahiga Mutahi (Nyeri), Ndiritu Muriithi (Laikipia) and Charity Ngilu (Kitui).

Show More

Related Articles

July 16, 2019
2,509

Decline of bees spells doom for environment

July 16, 2019
2,513

Hamilton says win down to planning, not luck

July 16, 2019
2,508

Tribunal on Ojwang’ says findings nearly complete

July 16, 2019
2,517

Why you should tread carefully in derivatives market