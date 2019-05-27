Senate committee sessions turn into arena for local tiffs

Hillary Mageka @hillarymageka

Kenyans have in recent weeks been treated to dramatic exchanges between governors and their county senators, when the former appeared before Senate committees.

Analysts have linked the bad blood to the 2022 election, where some of the senators are eyeing the county’s top seat.

When he appeared before Senate Devolution Committee on April 24, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko clashed with Senator Johnson Sakaja over the former’s failure to appoint a deputy governor one-and-a- half years after the resignation of Polycarp Igathe.

Sonko accused Sakaja of using the issue to fight him. “I am shocked that Senator Sakaja is bringing this matter to this committee,” said Sonko. The governor dismissed the deputy governor vacancy as a “non-issue”.

2022 election

But Sakaja said the governor was violating the Constitution by operating without a deputy governor. The Senator, however, denies the differences between him and Sonko have anything to do with the 2022 election.

“When you offer constructive criticism, you are accused of you eyeing someone’s seat,” Sakaja told People Daily yesterday.

Isiolo Governor Mohamed Kuti and Senator Fatuma Dullo had a similar squabble when the governor met the Senate County Public Accounts and Investment Committee (CPAIC) last Tuesday.

The bone of contention was the Sh433 million healthcare deal, which the Senator said Kuti signed even after she advised him against doing so.

Advisories

“I have done a lot of advisories to the governor and the county assembly. Instead of the county government responding to me, young boys are sent to reply to me via social media,” she said.

But Kuti said all the issues raised by the senator about the deal had been addressed. “We have no interest in flouting procurement laws and the Constitution,” he told the Moses Kajwang-led committee.

The difference between Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi and Senator Mithika Linturi also came to the fore when the governor appeared before the CPAIC last week.

Kiraitu accused Linturi of politicising the Auditor General’s report. He said the Senator was using his oversight role to perpetuate his political agenda. “He is using the audit report to incite residents against my administration,” he told CPAIC.

But Linturi told Kiraitu to be accountable for county resources. In Kiambu, Governor Ferdinard Waititu and Senator Kimani Wamatangi have been engaging in a fierce war of words over graft allegations, particularly after the former was arrested last Friday by Ethics and Anti-Corruption Committee detectives.