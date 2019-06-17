Senate: Budget controller abetting graft in counties

Hillary Mageka and Mercy Mwai

Senators have turned the heat on the Controller of Budget (CoB) Agnes Odhiambo, accusing her of “abetting, aiding and easing” corruption in the 47 county governments.

The lawmakers claim Odhaimbo’s office continues to facilitate graft by approving forged county budgets presented to them without adequate scrutiny.

Senators Mutula Kilonzo (Makueni), Abdullahi Ali (Wajir), Okong’o Omogeni (Nyamira), Aaron Cheruiyot (Kericho) and nominated Senator Naomi Shiyonga alleged that corrupt county officials have been forwarding sham budgets to the CoB for her consent without her questioning some of the allocations.

“Stealing through budgets is now official business in Kenya. All you need to do is to come up with a programme, give it a name that does not make sense and put in Sh200 million, which the Controller of Budget cannot ask about or audit,” Mutula Jnr claimed.

According to the Makueni senator, the CoB has become a conveyer belt for signing budgets.

Embezzle funds

At the heart of the fictitious county budgets is an estimated Sh10 billion, which was reported to have been approved irregularly by the CoB and supposedly spent by 11 counties.

The Auditor General’s report had exposed Kiambu, Kakamega, Kitui, Nyeri and Kirinyaga counties for spending hundreds of millions of shillings on functions over which they lack jurisdiction.

Other counties affected by the alleged erroneous reports were Laikipia, Kwale, Nyamira, Samburu, Garissa, and Lamu.

Cheruiyot and Shiyonga wondered why the Controller of Budget had allowed governors to embezzle public funds through county budgets for eight years.

“The systems in the CoB’s office have totally failed,” Shiyonga said.

The senators were contributing to a motion on adoption of the report on the county governments budget implementation review for 2017/18 prepared by the CoB.