Scores injured as bus plunges down cliff in Naivasha

Kirera Mwiti and Wangari Njuguna @PeopleDailyKe

Sixty passengers escaped death as one person died in separate road accidents. Eighteen passengers, including five minors, were admitted to Naivasha sub-county hospital yesterday morning when the bus they were travelling in rolled at Ihindu on the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

Police have launched a manhunt for the driver of the bus, who fled after the accident.

Passengers in the ill-fated bus christened Mbukinya said the driver, who took over the wheel in Nakuru, was drunk and speeding.

“The new driver was speeding, smoking and talking with some girls seated behind him,” a passenger, Moses Wafula, said.

They claimed to have pleaded with the driver to slow down but were ignored. Naivasha OCPD Samuel Waweru said the injured were in stable condition.

Meanwhile, one person died on the spot in an accident involving Murang’a Water executive yesterday morning.

Lost control

Paul Macharia is said to have been driving himself when he lost control of the vehicle and rammed a tree on Kenol-Murang’a road just a few metres from the spot where another accident claimed three lives two weeks ago.

Macharia was rushed to Murang’a Referral Hospital with serious injuries and later transferred to a Nairobi hospital.

Murang’a County Police Commander Josphat Kinyua urged drivers to be keen on the road saying the place is a black spot where many lives have perished.

“This is a notorious blackspot and I’m now cautioning drivers to be careful especially during this rainy season,” he said, adding that the victim was yet to be identified.