Scores congregate to celebrate life of fallen telco guru

Raw emotions punctuated the requiem mass of the late Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore as scores thronged the All Saints’ Cathedral to pay homage for his tremendous contribution to their lives.

Lasting over three hours, the memorial service was both mournful and celebratory, with his family, friends and leaders paying glowing tribute to a man fondly referred to as Bob.

Dignitaries, including President Uhuru Kenyatta, may have attended the mass, but it is the overwhelming admiration and gratitude of the public that underlined the telco guru’s legacy.

From former British Prime Minister Tony Blair to First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, Deputy President William Ruto, former vice presidents Moody Awori, Kalonzo Musyoka and Musalia Mudavadi, all came to pay their respects to the man of the people.

More leaders

Other leaders were former Attorney General Githu Muigai, former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth, businessmen Manu Chandaria and Chris Kirubi, governors Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga), Alfred Mutua (Machakos) and Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu).

Cabinet Secretaries Sicily Kariuki (Health) and Amina Mohamed (Sports), Transport Principal Secretary Esther Koimett, Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja was also present.

Mourners, majority of them clad in black poured into the church early in the morning to celebrate the life of the man whose immense contribution to the country’s corporate scene cannot be gainsaid.

The service started at 11 am with a passionate jazz processional led by Nat ‘King’ Cole. It was followed by prayer by provost the Right Rev Cannon Sammy Wainaina before tributes began pouring from his widow, friends and leaders.

His widow Wambui Collymore eulogised her departed husband as a man who saw treasure in everyone regardless of their socio-economic strata, reading a speech Bob had rendered in 2013 to school children titled “A person is a person no matter how small.”

It was from language maestro Theodor Seuss Geisel iconic book. Wambui urged people to embrace one another irrespective of the positions, asserting that is the life Bob lived.

There were moments of laughter when Kung’u Muigai, the family spokesperson narrated how Bob first went to pay dowry.

“Bob was worried, he had no idea what was going on, but the beauty of it is that he kept on telling professor (AG) that whatever they want just do it. Eventually, when I told Bob Collymore I have consented and gave him Wambui hand in marriage…the man lit up like a Christmas tree,” he said.

Kenneth spoke about “Boy’s club” in which the late Safaricom CEO was the ‘captain.’ When he was sure his death was imminent, Kenneth narrated how Bob said they should share a single malt whiskey he had reserved for a special friend, who it turned out, was President Uhuru. During his speech, Uhuru jokingly said that the ‘boys club’ will have to pay it back.

“One disappointment is that I was supposed to have gone back (to Bob’s house) to collect something that had been reserved for a special friend…so Peter Kenneth, Oigara and crew you will have to pay because that did not belong to you,” said the President as the church burst into guffaws.