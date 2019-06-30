Samboja rejects budget estimates

Harrison Kivisu

Taita Taveta Governor Granton Samboja is locked in a political feud with his County Assembly members after he rejected the 2019/20 budget estimates presented to him by the MCAs.

Samboja said the MCAs have failed to set aside allocations for development projects proposed during public participation forums.

The stalemate, according to area leaders could derail development if the MCAs do not go back to the drawing board.

Samboja, however, downplayed any rifts between him and the assembly members.

“Until monies are allocated for development projects to the grassroots, I will not sign the budget, those who think I have political differences with anyone are wrong, I will continue to stand with my people at all costs,” said Samboja.

Allocate afresh

Speaking on Saturday during the 10 years anniversary celebrations of the Mlamba Secondary School in Mwatate, Samboja directed the MCAs to do fresh budgetary allocations and allocate funds to development.

The governor has continuously decried budget shortfalls from the National government saying the monies were too little to sustain development in his county.

Mwatate MP Andrew Mwadime and Taita Taveta Senator Jonnes Mwaluma also accused the MCAs of sabotaging development in the region.

Mwadime wants the county dissolved and new leaders who will have the interest of the people at heart elected.