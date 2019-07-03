Safaricom staff hope new boss won’t undo workers gains

Lewis Njoka @Lewisnjoka

Safaricom employees are optimistic that the new interim chief executive will preserve the good work environment Bob Collymore created at the giant telco. They are expressing hope that the progressive corporate culture they have become accustomed to will outlive Collymore.

A mid-level management employee, whose identity we have withheld as he is not allowed to speak to the press, described Collymore as a loved, sociable leader who made employees feel comfortable at their places of work.

“He gave guys the confidence to try new ideas without fear that if a project failed, one would be victimised,” he said. “Bob created a culture that is all-inclusive. We even have interdenominational prayers during company meetings, like it happens during national events,” he added.

Women and the abled differently (people living with disabilities) have received special prominence at the firm. “This company has more women than men except for the C-suite employees. Bob had a way of ensuring that no gender overly dominates,” said the employee.

The term C-suite employees refers to senior management staff whose titles mostly start with the name chief, for instance, Chief Financial Officer.

One aspect of Safaricom culture the employees hope the new CEO will preserve is Sema na Bob, an open door policy that allowed all-cadre employees to communicate with their Chief Executive anonymously or otherwise via a chosen channel of choice.

One could send him a message, an email, or even drop a note at the CEO’s special suggestion box. “He responded on the queries raised. He was well aware of what’s happening on the ground,” said our source.