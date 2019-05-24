Rwandan rebel leader pleads guilty to all charges, including terrorism, murder

KIGALI,

Callixte Nsabimana alias Sankara, who claimed to be the head of Rwanda rebel group National Liberation Force, pleaded guilty on Thursday in a court in the Rwandan capital Kigali to all the 16 charges he faces, including terrorism, murder.

Other charges against him include kidnapping, armed robbery, genocide denial, arson and forgery.

During the hearing, Nsabimana gave an account of his rebel activities, including efforts to meet Burundian and Ugandan military officials in search of military and diplomatic support as the prosecution alleges.

Nsabimana said National Liberation Force did meet Ugandan military officials and that by the time of his arrest plans of a follow-up meeting were underway.

He entered a guilty plea to save court’s time because he is aware that the prosecution has enough evidence for his crimes, said Nsabimana.

Nsabimana asked for forgiveness from Rwandans, the Rwandan president and families of people who lost their lives due to insurgence activities of his rebel group.

The court will announce its decision on his bail application on May 28.

The Rwandan government first announced the arrest of Nsabimana on April 30.

Nsabimana, in an interview with the BBC Kinyarwanda service last July, claimed that National Liberation Force had started an armed struggle in Rwanda to oust the Rwandan government. (Xinhua)