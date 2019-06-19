Ruto…Which Ruto? MP denies supporting DP

Evans Nyakundi @PeopleDailyKe

Borabu MP Ben Momanyi has denied claims he is supporting Deputy President William Ruto’s bid for the presidency in 2022 elections.

He said he will declare his support for a presidential candidate when the time is right. “I am currently working with the Deputy President alongside other leaders in service delivery for my constituents,” he said.

Addressing faithful at Ibara Catholic Church on Sunday, Momanyi dismissed reports by a section of the media that he is among four MPs who were Ruto’s foot soldiers in Nyamira county .

He, however, said those eyeing the presidency are welcome to support development and campaigns in Borabu. Two weeks ago, Momanyi hosted Ruto at Nyamiranga for a fundraiser in aid of SDA churches .

Momanyi, MPs Shadrack Mose (Kitutu Masaba), Vincent Kemosi (West Mugirango), Joash Nyamoko (North Mugirango), Jerusa Momanyi (Nyamira Woman Rep) and Sylvanus Osoro (South Mugirango, declared their support for Ruto’s presidency.