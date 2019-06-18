Ruto to broker senators, MPs revenue truce

Hillary Mageka @hillarymageka

Deputy President William Ruto is expected to chair a crucial meeting this morning to unlock a dispute on the legislation on sharing of revenue between the National and County governments.

The Division of Revenue Allocation Bill, 2019, collapsed last week after senators and MPs refused to cede ground, with the former maintaining counties should get Sh335 billion and the latter demanding Sh314 billion in allocations.

The stalemate implies the counties will not get funds from the National Treasury until a new bill is drafted and re-introduced in the two Houses.

Save counties

A meeting held yesterday by the Council of Governors (CoG) to discuss the way forward for counties, with regard to the failed mediation between Senate and National Assembly on County Equitable share, resolved to seek the DP’s help to reach a compromise on the legislation.

“We have sought Ruto’s help so as to reach the opposing parties to develop at the earliest opportunity a compromise version of the DORA bill,” said a governor who attended the CoG’s consultative meeting on the budget policy statement for financial year 2019/20 at Delta House.

The DORA bill spells out the sharing of revenue between the National and County governments for the 2019/20 financial year starting on July 1.

It will be a race against time for Ruto, who will be chairing the powerful Intergovernmental Budget and Economic Council (IBEC), to save counties from an imminent financial catastrophe that will ground their operations.

“The counties will be unable to offer services as required,” CoG chairman Wycliffe Oparanya told People Daily yesterday.

“We therefore urge the Senate and the National Assembly to resolve this issue with urgency ,” he added.

Discuss cash

During the IBEC meeting that will include the CoG, National Treasury Cabinet Secretary, the office of the Controller of Budget, the office of the Auditor General and the Commission on Revenue Allocation, the Sh108.41 billion accrued by county governments will be extensively discussed.