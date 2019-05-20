Ruto, Raila allies clash over gold scam

Yusuf Masibo, Eric Juma and DPPS

Deputy President William Ruto and Opposition leader Raila Odinga allies yesterday continued to engage in a war of words over the fake gold scandal.

The Deputy President and several MPs asked the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to thoroughly investigate the matter and bring the “real culprits” to book.

Ruto accused Opposition leaders of hypocrisy, saying they have been preaching water and drinking wine.

“Those who were abusing us that we are corrupt and con men, it has turned out that they were referring to themselves,’’ said Ruto.

They claimed only the “small fish” in the scam were being targeted while the main suspects are walking free and interfering with investigations.

“Small actors are being arrested while the real criminals are walking free,” said Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa.

Masterminds

Speaking at St Jude Muanda Catholic Parish in Bungoma county after a church service, the MPs said the masterminds of the scandal were being protected.

Besides Barasa, MPs who accompanied Ruto included Benjamin Washiali (Mumias East), Mwambu Mabonga (Bumula), Didmus Barasa (Kimilili), John Waluke (Sirisia), Mathias Robi (Kuria West), Dan Wanyama (Webuye West) and Fred Kapondi (Mt Elgon).

Others were Aisha Jumwa (Malindi), Owen Baya (Kilifi North), Rahab Mukami (Women Rep, Nyeri) and former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale.

Baya said the fake gold scandal had tarnished the image of the country and demanded action against the suspects, their status notwithstanding.

Dubious deals

Waluke said some leaders who have been criticising the Deputy President were doing so to hide their dubious deals.

“Kenyans now know who the real thieves and con men are. The gold scandal is a tip of the iceberg,” said Waluke.

But Senate Leader of Minority James Orengo told Ruto and his allies to stop dragging the names of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila into the scam and instead leave police to independently probe the scandal.

Speaking at Ukwala Catholic Church yesterday, Orengo asked the Director of Public Prosecutions to give more information on the matter to end speculations.

“The DPP has claimed that information he holds does not link Raila and Uhuru to the scam that’s why investigating agencies must now release their findings to clear the rumous,” said Orengo.

Orengo asked the DPP, whom he claimed was well-versed with the matter, to clear the air on several questions surrounding the matter.

“The primary question that DPP should respond to is where the gold that was on transit to Dubai from Congo is,” he said.

Orengo who was accompanied by Senators Ochillo Ayako (Migori) and Moses Kajwang (Homa Bay) and Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo, said the issue could jeopardise diplomatic and trade relations between Kenya and Dubai if poorly handled.

Kajwang, Ayako and Odhiambo asked Ruto allies to stop spreading propaganda and trying to make political capital from the scandal.