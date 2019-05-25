Ruto pushes for youth inclusion in development

DPPS

The future of Africa lies in the youth being placed at the centre of development, Deputy President William Ruto said on Friday. Ruto said gone are the days when the youth were seen as “leaders of tomorrow”.

Addressing the Shape Africa Summit at the United Nations Complex in Gigiri, Ruto said the youth are the experts of the fourth industrial revolution.

“They must, therefore, be at the fore-front in shaping the Africa we want,” he said. Ruto said Africa’s youth had become a demographic group that cannot continue to be ignored.

To ensure the youth drive development, the DP said the government had unveiled a new, Competency-Based Curriculum that aims to address the mismatch between courses taught in class and the market skills.

“The curriculum, in addition to investments in technical and vocational training, will enable young people re-skill and up-skill as the nature of work evolves,” he noted.

Ruto said the government’s deliberate investment in technical training would turn them into the centre of excellence for growing the requisite human capital that is agile and responsive to systemic shifts in the industry.

“This is also due to the appreciation to the fact that young people will make up 50 per cent of the workforce by 2020 and 75 per cent by 2025 globally,” he observed.

United Nation’s Environment acting Executive Director Joyce Msuya said young people are the symbol of innovation, and as such, should be at the core of the development narrative.

“We cannot attain the global sustainable goals without the energy of the youth,” she said. Ms Msuya called on Africa to offer a platform to young people so that they can be part of the solution to the problems facing the continent.

United Nations Development Programme Resident Representative Siddharth Chatterjee asked leaders to endeavour creating a level playing field for the youth to thrive.

“We cannot make these youths flourish, and become more innovative if inequalities still exist in the society. Let us direct our energies towards making the environment conducive for businesses youth pursue to grow,” he said.

Born out of the World Economic Forum, Shape Africa is an annual forum that discusses solutions to some of the continent’s pressing issues.