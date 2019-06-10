Ruto opposes church donation limit rule

David Macharia and DPPS @PeopleDailyKe

Deputy President William Ruto yesterday opposed the bid to pass a law limiting amount of money leaders can donate in church.

He warned MPs saying they risked wrath of God if they supported a motion by the Minority Leader John Mbadi seeking to have donations limited to Sh100,000 and the donor made to explain source of any amount above that.

Ruto bid

Ruto spoke at Kasuku PCEA Church, in Nyandarua county, during a ceremony to mark 15 years since it attained parish status.

The DP criticised organisers of a meeting for elders held in Nyeri where utterances opposing his presidential ambition dominated the proceedings.

He said no community or person owes him any debt, adding that it is him and President Uhuru Kenyatta who owe Kenyans. “There is only one debt. President Uhuru Kenyatta and I owe Kenyans because we promised to deliver projects to them.”

He was accompanied by Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia, MPs Michael Muchira (Ol Joro Orok), Faith Gitau (Woman Rep, Nyandarua), Zachary Kwenya (Kinangop), Rigathe Gachagua (Mathira), Kimani Ichung’wa (Kikuyu), James Gichuhi (Tetu), Githua Wamacukuru (Kabete) and Bernard Shinali (Ikolomani).

“The assignment you gave us with the President will continue and even intensify. I urge fellow leaders to share with Kenyans what development programmes they have done rather than engaging in political witch-hunt,” added the Deputy President.

Political agenda

He warned those using old guards to push their political agenda, saying Kenyans have no time for petty politics.

The DP enumerated the various road projects the government is undertaking in Nyandarua, adding that two contractors who had failed to carry out work in two road projects in the county have had their contracts terminated and the work will be advertised in two weeks’ time.

“We have terminated the contracts for Maili Kumi-Shamata-Kaka-Kariamu and Ndaragwa-Maili Kumi-Kanyagia-Subuku-Uruko roads. New ones will be advertised in two weeks’ time,” Ruto said.

Ruto announced that Nyandarua headquarters town Ol Kalou will be upgraded through Urban Renewal programme which is a partnership between national and County government.

He said the government has set aside Sh1 billion for electricity connection which will see 25,000 new connections to residents this year.

Mathira MP asked Mt Kenya not to be swayed by “desperate, political brokers”, adding that there are a few, misplaced and selfish voices in Central seeking to paint Ruto in bad light.

“We are behind you and we will not change. We are aware we will fight many battles but we will overcome,” said Nyandarua Woman Rep.