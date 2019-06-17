Ruto most preferred presidential candidate, poll shows

Irene Githinji

Deputy President William Ruto would be the most preferred presidential candidate if elections were held today.

The second most preferred candidate would be Opposition Leader, Raila Odinga followed by Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko with 12.8 per cent.

About 30.81 per cent of those sampled said their preference for Ruto arose from the fact that he is visible on the ground and is among the people who have declared their interest to run for Presidency in 2022.

Ruto would be elected by more male (32.5 per cent) than female (29 per cent), a situation attributed to his being aggressive in articulating projects.

Raila on the other hand, would be voted in by 27.5 per cent, owing to his vast experience, with a majority of those who preferred him also saying they can trust him in leading the government. He was more popular among female compared to male, with figures standing at 29 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively.

Other top eight contenders if elections were held today included Amani National Congress party leader, Musalia Mudavadi with 9.3 per cent, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka with 8.5 per cent, Baringo Senator Gideon Moi with 2.7 per cent and Governors Alfred Mutua (Machakos) and Hassan Joho (Mombasa) with 0.9 and 0.8 per cent, respectively.

The opinion poll was conducted by Insight Strategists Solutions between April 29 – May 3, with a sample size of 1,702 respondents across 38 counties.

ISS Lead Researcher Peter Macharia who presented the findings yesterday however said the situation could change owing to the 14 per cent undecided people.

As far as running mates are concerned, Macharia said Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i would be the most preferred rated with 22.4 per cent of the respondents followed by Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana with 18.3 per cent.