Ruto allies tell off Rift Valley rebels over farmers woes

Winstone Chiseremi and Evans Nyakundi

More than 10 legislators from the Rift Valley, who are allied to Deputy President William Ruto, have lashed out at some colleagues for using the troubled agriculture sector to incite residents against him.

Led by Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, they accused their colleagues of working with Ruto’s detractors to create the impression he has failed to address the sector challenges.

“We are aware of a scheme by our colleagues to curtail Ruto’s chance of ascending to presidency by using the agriculture sector to paint him in bad light,” said Sudi.

The full team

He singled out Moiben MP Silas Tiren, his Cherang’any and Nandi Hills counterparts Joshua Kuttuny and Alfred Keter respectively as the worst “enemies of the Kalenjin community”.

The MP was speaking during the burial of Johana Kinyor Kirwa, the elder brother of Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago at Kuinet village on Saturday.

He was accompanied by Caleb Kositany (Soy), William Chepkut (Ainabkoi), Janet Sitienei ( Turbo), Julius Melly (Tinderet), Cornell Serem (Aldai) and Sylvanus Maritim (Ainamoi). Others were Didmus Barasa (Kimilili, Gideon Koske (Chepalungu), Daniel Rono (Keiyo South), Sila Tiren (Moiben), Gladys Shollei (Uasin Gishu Woman Rep) and Nandi Governor Stephen Sang.

Top seat

Kositany challenged the MPs to use their powers to champion the rights of cereal growers instead of attacking the government in public forums. “It is unfortunate that some of our colleagues in Rift Valley have turned the troubled maize sector into a campaign tool to tarnish the image of DP ahead of 2022 polls,” he said.

Meanwhile, five MPs from Nyamira have said they are ready to lose their seats in the next General Election for supporting Ruto for the top seat. The MPs cautioned members of the Abagusii community against supporting any other candidate but Ruto, saying their votes would go to waste.

Joash Nyamoko (North Mugirango), Ben Momanyi (Borabu), Shadrack Mose (Kitutu Masaba),Vincent Kemosi (West Mugirango) and Jerusa Momanyi (Woman Rep) said Ruto was the only person qualified to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta when he completes his second and final term in office.

Speaking in Nyamira, the lawmakers said should Ruto win the top seat, the Kisii community stands to benefit because he has already accommodated it.

Elsewhere, Ruto’s visit to Nyamira county on Friday suffered a major setback after members of the provincial administration boycotted all the three functions he presided.

Snubbed event

Tradition has always been that chiefs, their assistants, deputy county commissioners and commissioners attend functions presided over by the President and his deputy clad in their official uniform. Other leaders who also snubbed Ruto’s function include Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama, his deputy Amos Nyaribo, the Speaker of the Assembly Mofat Teya and a host of MCAs.