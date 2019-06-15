Rotich Sh2.8 trillion budgetanti-devolution, says Kingi

Ronald Mwadzombo

Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi on Friday termed the Sh3.08 trillion budget estimates presented before Parliament on Thursday by Treasury Cabinet secretary Henry Rotich as anti-devolution.

He said the National government got huge allocations for functions that are already devolved citing health, agriculture and water sectors.

Speaking in Kilifi after hosting Slovak ambassador to Kenya Frantisek Dlhopolcek in his office, the Governor said the devolved functions ought to have received all funds relating to their functions.

“It is clear that we are yet to appreciate that the Constitution has devolved functions, how can the funds meant for counties be allocated to the National government?’’ he posed.

Kingi said the issue has been recurring since the start of devolution in 2010.

He however, expressed optimism that the discussions going on between Senate and the National Assembly on division of revenue will address the anomalies

At the same time, the governor urged MPs and Senators to put aside their differences and serve Kenyans instead of the constant wars.

He said both the MPS and Senators were working for the benefit of Kenyans adding that there was no need to pull in different directions.