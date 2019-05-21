Return firearms to police reservists, Baringo MPs tell government

Mercy Mwai and Festus Kipchumba @PeopleDailyKe

Four members of the National Assembly from Baringo county now want the government to return firearms that were taken from National Police Reservist (NPR) officers guarding the region.

The lawmakers asked Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i to order for the immediate return of the guns to the NPR to end the attacks that have led to the loss of livestock.

Addressing a news conference yesterday, the four Charles Kamuren (Baringo South), William Cheptumo (Baringo North), Gladwell Cheruiyot (Baringo Woman Representative) and EALA lawmaker Jematia Sergon regretted that since the withdrawal of guns insecurity has increased in the area, adding that so far three schools have been closed down.

Further they regretted the withdrawal of the guns had exposed the community to attacks from neighbouring communities.

In particular Kamuren accused the government of protecting known bandits from the neighbouring constituency who he said, have been attacking them since the NPR were disarmed. Cheptumo called for reinstatement of police reservists saying they had improved security situation in the region.

Tension high

Their sentiments came even as tension remained high in Baringo South after armed bandits attacked Chemorongion village on Sunday leaving two people with gunshot wounds. The over 100 bandits stormed the village at around 5pm shooting randomly injuring the two men who were herding.

Mochongoi MCA Kipruto Kimosop pointed an accusing finger at the National government saying it had failed in provide security to the citizenry.“It is a big shame that the government we voted for is not guaranteeing us security,” he said.

Kimosop raised concerns saying residents will start fleeing leading to closure of schools within the area due to the escalating tension.