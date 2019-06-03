Retired soldiers seek help to lead decent lives

Former Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officers in Mandera county have called on the government to help them lead a decent life.

Mohamed Adan, a retired corporal, said despite serving the country with dedication, most former soldiers live in abject poverty.

Adan, who joined the Kenya Army in 1976 and retired in 1999, said the retirement package he was given was less than Sh50,000 and was followed by a monthly pension of Sh1,000.

“I just managed to buy a 70 by 80 feet plot where I am currently living with my 12 children, all of whom are unemployed” he said.

Another retiree, Mohamed Abdi, who worked in the forces from 1972 to 1996, urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to address the problem of poor living conditions among former KDF officers.

Nobody cares for us anymore and we are asking the president who is the Commander-in -Chief to help us lead a decent life,” he said

