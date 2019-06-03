NATIONALNEWS

Retired soldiers seek help to lead decent lives

People Daily June 3, 2019
2,463 Less than a minute

Former Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officers in Mandera county have called on the government to help them lead a decent life.

Mohamed Adan, a retired corporal, said despite serving the country with dedication, most former soldiers live in abject poverty.

Adan, who joined the Kenya Army in 1976 and retired in 1999, said the retirement package he was given was less than Sh50,000 and was followed by a monthly pension of Sh1,000.

“I just managed to buy a 70 by 80 feet plot where I am currently living with my 12 children, all of whom are unemployed” he said.

Another retiree, Mohamed Abdi, who worked in the forces from 1972 to 1996, urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to address the problem of poor living conditions among former KDF officers.

Nobody cares for us anymore and we are asking the president  who is the Commander-in -Chief to help us lead a decent life,” he said

—KNA.

Show More

Related Articles

June 3, 2019
2,506

Police launch probe on Kasipul MP over claims of assaulting ‘critic’

June 3, 2019
2,503

MPs back Oparanya bid to revive Mumias sugar miller

June 3, 2019
2,536

Fired KVDA boss vows to stay in office

June 3, 2019
2,573

Nairobians turn to cycling for fun, transportation, fitness and health