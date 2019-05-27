Resolve fake gold scam to safeguard Kenya-UAE ties

Deputy President William Ruto has called for quick intervention to resolve the fake gold scam to safeguard the Kenya-United Arabs Emirates (UAE) relations.

Addressing worshippers at St Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Naivasha, Ruto, who was accompanied by 20 MPs, also warned former Prime Minister Raila Odinga against dragging President Uhuru Kenyatta’s name into the scandal.

“Raila should carry his own cross on the fake gold scandal and stop putting into jeopardy business opportunities for thousands of Kenyans in the UAE,” he said.

The DP dismissed Raila’s whistleblower claims in the scandal, adding that those involved should be held responsible after the royal family in UAE lost over Sh400 million in the scandal.

Stop lying!

He questioned the role of Raila in the scandal, adding that he and his cronies who travelled to Dubai should be investigated.

On Friday, while attending the funeral of renowned physician Dr David Gilbert Ombati in Kisii, Raila claimed he was the whistleblower in the fake gold scandal.

He said he travelled to UAE to meet the royal family only for himself to confront dubious businessmen from Kenya trying to con the Arab crown.

Ruto cautioned Kenyans against being deceived by Raila, saying the former Premier’s role as the AU representative for infrastructure does not involve the extractives.

“In the job description, there was nothing to do with mineral extraction and we are surprised that Raila is been associated with the fake gold,” he said.

The Deputy President said Jubilee was united despite some MPs openly clashing, adding that some Opposition leaders were keen to wreck the ruling party.

Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika dared Raila and his cronies to record a statement at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) if he indeed has information on the fake gold.

She said the fight against corruption should not be selective, adding that those adversely mentioned should be arrested.

“We want to know what Raila was doing in Dubai with the suspects. He should stop lying to Kenyans he is the whistleblower,” she said.

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa, who said Raila knew suspects connected with the fake gold scandal, echoed the sentiments.

He alleged Raila had travelled in the same plane with the suspects to Dubai, adding that the former Premier was not truthful in the issue.

“Raila claims that he is the whistleblower but this is a lie in the coming days, the truth will be out,” he said.

MPs who attended the church service assured Ruto of their support come 2022.

“Ruto backed the President for ten years and we are ready to support his presidential bid come 2022 as promised,” said Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua.

On Saturday a section of leaders told Raila to own up as part of the fake gold syndicate.

Record statement

Speaking in Narok East constituency where Ruto launched various development projects, the leaders said it was time Raila recorded a statement at the DCI on the matter.

Narok Governor Samuel ole Tunai, Narok East MP Ken Aramat, Narok Woman Representative Soipan Tuya, Nominated MP David Sankok and Mwala MP Vincent Musyoka accused Raila of diverting attention by claiming to be the whistleblower.