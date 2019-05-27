Residents protest poor drainage as floods hit Coast

Harrison Kivisu and Munira Mandano @PeopleDailyKe

Hundreds of Mombasa residents have been forced to trek for long distances to look for medical services after the county government shut down four health facilities on Friday following heavy rains.

Major roads are flooded and slum areas marooned as rains wreak havoc in the area. Mombasa’s poor drainage system has compounded the situation.

The county government shut down Ziwa la Ng’ombe, Maweni, Jomvu Model and Magongo health centres, citing fears of an outbreak of waterborne diseases.

The government directed Ziwa la Ng’ombe residents to seek health services at Mlaleo CDF or Kisauni facilities while those in Maweni were advised to visit Kongowea dispensary.

“For those in Changamwe/Jomvu, Jomvu Model has been closed, services which were provided here are now offered at Jomvu Kuu Health Centre,” added the statement.

Drainage problem

The County government has so far banned sale of bottled water from unverified companies following cholera outbreak claims.

It has also instructed all hotel workers and food and water vendors to register at county offices. Residents have accused Governor Hassan Joho’s administration of failing to address drainage issues.

“We are suffering because of poor drainage. The county government should resolve this problem once and for all. Many people are sick and cannot travel for long distances to access health services,” said Samuel Otieno, a Maweni resident. The most affected are pregnant women and the elderly.

Meanwhile, a major transport crisis has hit Watamu area in Kilifi county after the main road used to access the resort town was cut off following the ongoing heavy rains.

Brian Malonga, a restaurant owner, said he may be forced to close his business if the rains persist as clients are no longer visiting his joint because of the flooding.

Speaking at Timboni, he said they have experienced the flooding problem for the last four years and wondered why the authorities were not taking action.

“Whenever it rains, they come up with very noble ideas on how to resolve the drainage problem but when the rains stop, they abandon the ideas. We are tired of empty promises,” he said.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has also cautioned motorists in Mombasa to avoid the Mombasa – Lunga Lunga road near Mwangei which has been completely flooded following heavy rainfall last week. Motorists were advised to use the Kombani – Kwale – Kinango – Lunga Lunga route.

“Motorists and other road users should exercise caution and avoid the raging floodwaters,” said Charles Njogu, assistant director of Corporate Communications. Business owners are also counting losses after their premises were flooded.

Exercise caution

Elsewhere, more than 200 families have been displaced after their houses were submerged at Lemba village in Msambweni constituency, Kwale county.

Abdallah Mwachikaya, a resident said they woke up to blocked sewers and flooded houses following the heavy rains saying that the water had soaked up almost all his household items.

The floods have also affected business activities as people relocate to other areas.

Residents urged the county government to intervene saying they are at risk of contracting waterborne diseases.

The Kenya Meteorological Department had warned of heavy downpour of more than 30mm in 24 hours on Wednesday.

The heavy rains, the weatherman said will be accompanied by strong winds and large waves affecting Kwale, Mombasa, Kilifi, Tana River and Lamu counties.