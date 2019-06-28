Reprieve for Court of Appeal judge on retirement date

By Paul Muhoho

Court of Appeal judge Erastus Githinji triumphed Friday when the High Court confirmed that he should retire on December 30.

Employment and Labour Relations Court Judge Byram Ongaya upheld arguments by Justice Githinji that the government’s directive to civil servants that those who did not have birth certificates were deemed to retire from July 1.

The order did not apply to judicial officers, he said.

Justice Ongaya had allowed Justice Githinji conservatory orders blocking what he had protested as premature retirement from the bench.

The court had suspended the decision made by the Judicial Service Commission, through the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Ann Amadi, asking Justice Githinji to commence his retirement on July 1.

The court quashed the administrative decisions by the JSC, through letters dated October 30, last year and January 28 this year, purporting to compute the mandatory 70-year retirement age by July 1, this year instead of December 29, this year. Justice Githinji maintained that his birth certificate dated October 29, 1999 clearly demonstrates his date of birth as December 30, 1949.

In his court papers, the long-serving judge says his official birth certificate has been used and honoured to authenticate all his official documents, including passport, tax returns, bank transactions, application forms for employment, Income Tax Declaration Forms and the Judiciary had never questioned the documentation.

Lawyer Patrick Kahonge, who represented the judge, contended that Justice Githinji was never given an opportunity to be heard before the JSC made the contentious decision to order his premature retirement. He argued that the decision was made in bad faith, was likely to adversely affect Justice Githinji’s retirement benefits and expose him to great prejudice, including criminal liability.

“The administrative decision to retire is made in bad faith, irrational unreasonable and adversely affects the judge’s rights further exposes him to great prejudice including criminal liability,” he said.

Kahonge asserted that the contentious decision was meant to undermine the judicial process since judges enjoy security of tenure and that the 70-year retirement age leaves no room for presumption where an official and genuine birth certificate exists. The JSC and the CRJ misused their powers by acting against the law, the Constitution and principles of natural justice, the lawyer said.