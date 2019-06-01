Remains of exhumed boy buried seven years ago to undergo analysis

The remains of a one-year-old boy who died seven years ago and exhumed on Thursday will require further analysis after the initial post-mortem returned inconclusive results.

The child died and was buried at the controversial Dow children’s home at Mogogosiek in Konoin which has since been shut down. The exhumation was conducted by officers from the DCI’s homicide unit following a court order issued by Bomet High Court on March 12 on request of the family.

James Kipkirui, is said to have died after being choked by milk. The owner of the children’s home, an American, Gregory Dow is said to have buried the body at the facility without involving his family raising questions into what really might have caused the death.

The children’s home was closed two years ago after allegations emerged that Dow had been molesting the children.

The suspect, who has since fled the country, was arrested and charged in a Sotik court before being released. The mother of the deceased, Daisy Chelangat, said it was not her wish to have her child buried at the facility.

She claimed Dow hurriedly buried the body without explaining to her what occasioned the boy’s death.

Chief government pathologist Johansen Oduor said the cause cannot be ascertained since some body parts could not be recovered. He said they will require some time for the government analysts to complete the investigations.

“We have collected pieces of bones to be used as samples and will be sent to the government laboratory for analysis,” he said.

The remains will be preserved at Kapkatet district hospital morgue until a final report is issued before they are released to the family.