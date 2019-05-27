Relinquish Jubilee post to campaign, Kieleweke tell Ruto

Bernard Gitau @benagitau

A section of Jubilee Party MPs have told Deputy President William Ruto to relinquish his position and focus full-time on the 2022 secession politics.

Team Kieleweke, led by Joshua Kuttuny (Cherangany), Ngunjiri Wambugu (Nyeri Town), Kiambu deputy Governor James Nyoro told Ruto to leave the party if he cannot abide by its rules.

“When President Uhuru Kenyatta is working towards realisation of the Big Four agenda, Ruto is busy campaigning for 2022,” said Kuttuny during a church service at ACK, Mwiki in Nairobi county.

He said time had for party leaders to call out members focused on campaigning instead of serving the people of Kenya.

Wambugu said as a party, they agreed to support the President’s development agenda and vowed to steer off politics for four years, but that is not what the DP is doing.

“Most Kenyans do not know that when we were elected in 2017, the President summoned us even before he was sworn-in and made us promise to engage in development and not politics,” said Wambugu.

Political agenda

“Unfortunately within six months, some Jubilee leaders jumped the gun and started politics. That is why we started the Kieleweke group to counter and rally Kenyans to oppose leaders who are focused on 2022 politics at the expense of development.”

Former Dagoretti South MP Dennis Waweru urged Kenyans to dismiss leaders driving their political agenda while ignoring their development needs. He, at the same time, took a swipe at the leadership of Kiambu and Nairobi counties and supported lifestyle audits to expose corrupt leaders.

Other legislators present were Mercy Gakuya (Dagoretti South) and Paul Koinange (Kiambaa).