Relief for city parents as kidnapped boy rescued.

Zaddock Angira @PeopleDailyKe

A seven-year-old boy who was kidnapped in Loresho, Nairobi on Tuesday was yesterday rescued in Congo area of Kawangware.

Ochieng Simbili, a pupil at the International School of Kenya, was rescued in the house of the family househelp’s daughter.

Leah Muhonya, the househelp, is being grilled after preliminary investigations revealed she could have planned the kidnap with her daughter. Her phone was confiscated and subjected to forensic analysis.

Ransom

Detectives from the Special Crime Unit also arrested the house help’s daughter who is one of the key suspects in the kidnap where a Sh3 million ransom was demanded from the family.

Muhonya had reported to the boy’s parents and the police that he had been picked by three people in a white saloon car at the residence on Loresho Close.

She said she released the boy after the strangers said they had been sent by the child’s parents. The guard from Hatari Security Services has also been interrogated for failing to record the vehicle’s details.