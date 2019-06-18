Relief as minister dispels fears of Ebola outbreak

by PD Team

It is now official—and a big relief—there is no outbreak of the dreaded Ebola in Kenya.

The confirmation followed close to 24-hour anxious wait for results of samples taken from four people who were on Sunday admitted to the Kericho County Referral Hospital, with one of them exhibiting Ebola-like symptoms.

In a statement last evening, Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki said results of tests conducted on a 36-year-old woman suspected to have contracted the disease tested negative.

“I wish to reassure all Kenyans and our visitors that we do not have any cases of Ebola and indeed the ministry has undertaken and continues to implement the preparedness measures,” said Kariuki.

The tests on the samples from the woman, her husband and two friends that were sent from the Kericho hospital, were conducted at the Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri) laboratories.

The woman, who had travelled from Malaba in Busia county to visit her husband and two friends who helped take her to hospital after she fell ill, had been confined to an isolation ward at the referral hospital. Only the woman displayed possible symptoms of the deadly disease, but the other three were admitted as a precautionary measure.

By last evening, plans were underway to transfer the patients from the isolation award to the general ward after Kemri released the results.

Speaking earlier at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport during an inspection of the Ebola screening exercise by medical teams at the airport, the CS said Kenya was on high alert and surveillance had been heightened at all border posts.

“We have intensified border patrol at entry points and we are sharing information as this is not just a Kenyan issue. We are handling this as countries that neighbour DRC, including Uganda and Tanzania,” she said.

In Uganda, two people have died after contracting Ebola. The woman admitted to Kericho hospital was said to have travelled from Malaba border on Sunday and taken to the facility after she complained of a headache, body fever, diarrhea and nausea, symptoms associated with Ebola.

Anxiety

Panic gripped the area as residents of Kericho town jammed the hospital after news of the patient spread. Their anxiety hit fever pitch after they saw medical staff at the facility wearing surgical masks.

“We have heard the news about Ebola and panicked because it is a dangerous disease. We want information about it from the doctors to know if the news is true,” said Philip Rotich, a resident.

But Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony said there was no cause for alarm and assured residents the county health department was fully alert.

“No need to panic because there is no case of Ebola here and the country at large and we are ready for anything. People should not be worried,” he told the press after receiving the results from Kemri yesterday afternoon.

Kenya has been on high alert especially at the Malaba border where screening of visitors is being conducted after Ebola was detected in Uganda.

The deadly disease originated from the Democratic Republic of Congo where at least 1,300 people are reported to have died.

As of June 11, there were 2,084 Ebola cases including 1,990 confirmed and 94 probable cases in DRC Congo, according to the World Health Organisation.

Handshakes

Kariuki said the government had taken elaborate measures to ensure the disease does not spread to Kenya.

“The ministry has a total of 229 staff deployed at various points of entry and in addition, 21 Ebola champions have been deployed to support the team,” she said.

At the Busia border, residents have been advised to avoid shaking hands.

Port Health Officer Joshua Arusei said chiefs were sensitising residents on how they can protect themselves from infection.

He said no Ebola patient had been identified at Busia border since the exercise started.

Addressing the press at Busia border, Arusei said more than 4,000 people had been screened since the exercise begun, adding that they were encouraging every person to pass through the official One Stop Border to Uganda instead of using illegal routes.

He said traders who cross to Uganda to buy goods have been complaining of being screened more than five times. He, however, said they were ready to screen an individual even 20 times so long they cross to and from Uganda.

Arusei said boda boda operators had been instructed to interrogate passengers about where they have come from before ferrying them.

Ebola, a viral disease that kills within days, causes high fever, body aches, bleeding and diarrhea.

—Reporting by Philip Yegon, Baraka Karama, Bernard Gitau, Ann Nyathira and Henry Adanje