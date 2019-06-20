Referendum solution to address leadership exclusion, says Kalonzo

Bernard Gitau and Ann Nyathira @PeopleDailyKe

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka yesterday said that a referendum on the Constitution is inevitable. Kalonzo said a referendum would address the challenges of exclusion in the country’s leadership that has resulted to post-election upheavals.

“We need to go to a referendum, which I believe is inevitable not because I am arrogant but because I was once called a watermelon because I wanted everyone include,” said Kalonzo.

Speaking during the Persons Living with Disabilities conference in Nairobi, the Wiper leader said the Handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga is meant to bring inclusion in the country.

Meanwhile, PWDs accused the State of neglecting them and failing to adhere to the Constitution especially in regard to accessibility to public offices. Lawyer Kizito Ouma said most of public offices including Parliament are not PWDs friendly.