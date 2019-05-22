Raila winds up three-nation tour

Irene Githinji @gitshee

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga yesterday ended his tour of three African countries, where he discussed the continent’s infrastructure agenda with respective leaders.

Raila (pictured), who is the High Representative for Infrastructure Development of the African Union (AU), visited the Democratic Republic of Congo, Niger and Ghana to discuss the progress of the various projects ahead of AU special summit scheduled for Niger in July.

In DRC, the former premier held talks with President Felix Tshisekedi on the Kinshasa-Brazaville bridge component of the Tripoli-Cape Town Trans-Africa Highway.

The two leaders also discussed progress on construction of the Inga dam on River Congo, which, if realised, will be the largest energy infrastructure project in Africa.

He also held talks with Niger President Mahamadou Issoufou in Niamey, and briefed him on the Trans-African Highways programme and the overall infrastructure agenda, including railways and open skies and their importance in continental trade agenda.

The two leaders agreed on the need for side meetings dedicated to infrastructure during the AU Special Summit. Raila wound up his tour with a meeting with Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo in Accra. He briefed the president on the infrastructure agenda and appealed for his support.