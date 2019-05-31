Raila premier job remarks insulting, ODM tells Ruto

Alvin Mwangi @PeopleDailyKe

ODM yesterday took a swipe against Deputy President William Ruto over his remarks made during the National Prayer Breakfast that Opposition chief Raila Odinga should be given a prime minister’s job in the UK government.

In a harshly-worded statement, ODM secretary general Edwin Sifuna said the remarks by Ruto were uncalled for raising questions about the genuineness of the breakfast prayer attended by politicians led President Uhuru Kenyatta and was also graced by South Sudan President Salva Kiir.

Sifuna accused Ruto of trying to seek his 2022 presidential mileage by attacking Raila yet he was still being faced by numerous accusations of land grabbing and corruption scandals.

Instead, Sifuna told Ruto to accord Raila the respect he deserves as he is the man who gave him a job during the grand coalition government.

Alego Usoga MP Samuel Atandi asked Ruto to concentrate on providing a million jobs which the Jubilee governmenr promised young people during the campaigns.

The attacks to Raila came after a guests, Lord Michael Hastings, jokingly asked whether Kenya could spare one of its leaders to take up the British PM job.