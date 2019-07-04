Raila in low profile tour of collapsed Kisumu ginnery

Dickens Wasonga @PeopleDailyKe

Opposition leader Raila Odinga yesterday made a low-keyed tour of the collapsed Kisumu Cotton Mills (Kicomi), further boosting hope that the only ginnery in the region whose revival has formed political debates every election year, could be beckoning.

Not wanting to be noticed, Raila was driven into the compound of the firm whose revival attempts have hit a snag several times due to ownership wrangles, in a lean convoy of just two cars.

Inspection tour

Raila also for the second time, quietly toured to Kisumu port which is one of the projects viewed in Nyanza by his supporters as among the fruits of Handshake between him and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The former premier is said to have gone into a 30-minute meeting with a team believed to be the custodians of the firm after which he was taken around for an inspection tour before he hurriedly left.

Raila’s visit to the firm comes barely a few days after President Uhuru Kenyatta commission the Eldoret based Rift Valley Textile Limited (Rivatex) which is expected to get its raw materials from 24 cotton growing counties, most of which are within Nyanza.

Stakeholders in the cotton sector have in the past insisted that the ginnery’s revitalisation would only be achieved if a functional cotton development board was put in place and other reforms introduced. During his visit yesterday, Raila did not talk to journalists.

Journalists barred

Earlier, journalists had been barred by the coast guards at the Kisumu port where Raila accompanied with the Suna East MP Junet Mohammed, Kenya Railways boss Atanas Maina and Nyanza regional commissioner James Kianda and Kisumu deputy governor Dr Mathews Owili visited to inspect progress on the ongoing Sh3 billion rehabilitation works.